Laura Acuña uploaded a video in a bikini and fans praised her slim figure, “What a great body.”

August 2, 2023, 10:20 am.

Laura Acuna She has become one of the most beloved presenters on Colombian television, the Santanderian has earned the admiration of thousands of followers who do not miss a single detail from the life of the model. In addition to all this, Acunya’s career has been praised as he has starred in such great productions as “Very Good Morning”, an RCN morning program in which he shared a set with the well-remembered Jota Mario.

However, contrary to what one might assume, Akuna also had a tendency to endure certain scandals and controversies surrounding their marriage, as well as accusations against her husband of money laundering. However, the sentimental life of the Santander woman has been kept under wraps so as not to be the focus of commentary.

Despite this, the presenter usually shares other content with her followers, such as her role as a mother and her lifestyle. The model is also praised for her great physical attractiveness and slender body, which she maintains even after two pregnancies.

This is her Instagram account where the Santanderan shared a video of her showing off her curves and toned body in a sensual bikini. As expected, her followers were quick to comment on the beauty of the model and presenter.

“What a beautiful body this beautiful woman has and such talent in everything you do”, “Nooo, what a great body it is !!!”, “How she just has a body and she doesn’t train, I’m dying”, “Who- tell her @lauraakunaayala that today I drank a glass of wine in her honor, this woman from another world, there were some comments that the TV presenter received in her publication.