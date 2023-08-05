Laughter guaranteed! Cameron Diaz Shines in New Romantic Comedy on Netflix!

As the weekend kicks off, there’s nothing better than watching a good romantic comedy from Curriculum vitae. cameron diazEspecially if we’re talking aboutour kind of woman(1996), “anything to be with her(2002) andlove game in las vegas(2008). But how about an adult comedy flick to spice up the couple’s relationship in this wintry weather?

That’s what’s available everywhere.”Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds”, comedy that revolves around awkward situations and humor related to accidentally leaked intimate videos. And in case you’re curious, below you can check out everything we know about this new feature film Netflix,

Meet “Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds,” Netflix’s sizzling romantic comedy also starring Cameron Diaz

For those who love a good old romantic comedy, one of our recommendations of the week is, of course, “Need to Go On”.Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds”, which has just arrived in the catalog Netflix, This work, which hit theaters in 2014, stars cameron diazRuns for 1 hour 34 minutes, in addition to the 16 year rating.

the film follows Jay and AnnieA married couple, facing monotony in their relationship, and hoping to spice up their love life, decided to record a sex video for personal use. However, they accidentally send the videos to all the iPads they’ve gifted to friends and family.

They worry that the video could ruin their careers and relationships, Jay and Annie board a frantic mission Retrieve and delete all copies of the video before it’s too late. This leads them into a series of embarrassing and farcical situations as they attempt to track down all the copies.

Below, you can watch the official trailer for “”.Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds,

Despite the intriguing premise,Sex Tape: Lost CloudIt was not a success among critics and film lovers around the world. But rotten TomatoesBased on 156 reviews, the work has only 16% approval from experts, while it has 33% approval from audiences.

Nevertheless, the Cameron Diaz title was a box office success, grossing over $126 million worldwide on a budget of only $40 million.

opposite Cameron Diaz star of “Falando a Real” (2023); See the Cast and Crew of “Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds”

In “Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds, cameron diaz side by side star jason segelstar of the recent hit “Falando a Real” (2023), as well Rob CorddryFrom “The Hangover 2” (2015), Ellie Kemperfrom “The Office” (2005 – 2013), and Rob Lowe, from “9-1-1: Lone Star” (2020). Along with him, the cast also includes Harrison Holzer, Nat Faxon, Nancy Lenehan, Randall Park, Jack Black, Jolene Blalock, Dave Allen, Kumail Nanjiani and Artemis Pebdani.

,Sex Tape: Lost in the CloudsKate Angelou, written by Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller, based on a story by Angelou. Project management is responsible Jake KasdanFrom “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017), and produced by Columbia Pictures, MRC, Allstar Capital and Escape Artists.

Is “Sex Tape: Lost in the Clouds” Worth Seeing?

,Sex Tape: Lost in the Cloudsreceived negative reviews from critics, with many critics feeling that the film failed to reach the full comedic potential of its cast, which included Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel, and the premise. However, despite the criticism, the film was successful in attracting an audience that appreciates the light comedy and awkward situations.

So if you like this kind of light hearted comedy and don’t mind awkward moments, you might find the film entertaining. In Brazil,Sex Tape: Lost in the Cloudsavailable on Netflix,