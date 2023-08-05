Latin Americans Practice Hiking to Improve Their Mental, Emotional and Physical Health – KION546

SANTA CRUZ, CA (KMUV-TV) – In an exclusive interview with Telemundo, Costa Central spoke to some tourists in the area. During the journey, we met people who claim that thanks to this sport they have improved their health. One such person is Leticia Ruiz, a woman from Salinas who was destined to live on artificial oxygen for the rest of her life after lung surgery.

“The doctors told me that there was no solution, that my condition would not change, and that I should continue with the treatment,” said Leticia Ruiz. “So I searched myself and heard that hiking is best for the lungs to strengthen them and bring them back to life, and I tested it by joining Martin here.”

The Centers for Disease Prevention published in its latest 2022 report that 32% of the Hispanic population in the United States tend to be sedentary, so they are more likely to suffer from heart disease.

Now, more people are joining the hikes because, based on that, Martin Hernandez has dedicated himself to inviting the Hispanic community to exercise and stay healthy through hiking. Martin, who has been playing the sport for 12 years, wanted to share with the community the benefits it can bring.

Senderismo con Martín is a project for Latin American tourists that aims to promote health and well-being through this sport. People from at least 23 Latin American countries have joined this project. Martin says the largest group he was able to muster was over 150 people in the Oregon area.

Photo by Sandra Yvette Santos. Hikers from 23 countries gather at the Beginner Trail in Felton, California to share their hiking experience with Martin.

“I was very motivated, because now when I was walking with people, I heard that it helped them a lot, many get relief from many negative things that are inside,” said Olimpia Orellana, a Mexican tourist who participated in the route for beginners. in Felton.

Martin says that walking brings people mental, spiritual and physical help, although he knows that it does not replace medical advice, but improves well-being.

According to the American Heart Association, at least 2.5 hours of vigorous physical activity per week is recommended. Similarly, it states that only 1 in 5 adults lead a healthy lifestyle.

After three years of campaigning, Leticia climbed to the summit of Mount Shasta at 14,000 feet above sea level. In May, doctors noted a change in the condition of her lungs and released her.