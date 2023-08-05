Larissa Manoela, Beyoncé and more: See the artists their parents took over and broke up with TV and celebrities

1 of 7 Larissa Manoela More: Artists who have already been managed by their parents – Photo: reproduction Instagram and IMDb Larissa Manoela More: Artists who have already been managed by their parents – Photo: Breeding Instagram and IMDb

The artist was previously managed by his mother, but the two recently ended that relationship. Now, the media has reported the alleged family rift between her and her parents. Last Wednesday (2) Larisa’s parents spoke about rumors of a family discord.

“As much as they try to drive us apart today by insulting, defaming and even releasing false stories in the press, we will always be her parents and she will always be our daughter. (…) We are very sorry that third parties try to create a hostile environment in our relationship”, he said.

2 of 7 Larissa Manoela with her parents, Gilberto and Silvana – Photo: reproduction/Instagram Larissa Manoela next to her parents, Gilberto and Silvana – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

According to Exam magazine, Larissa has an estimated net worth of between R$20 to R$30 million. Larissa was now looking for her new path.

Other artists were also handled by their parents and then broke ties with them. See some examples:

3 of 7 Macaulay Culkin starred in ‘Home Alone’ in 1990, a classic Christmas movie – Photo: IMDb/Instagram Macaulay Culkin starred in ‘Home Alone’, a classic Christmas movie in 1990 – Photo: IMDb/Instagram

Macaulay Culkin started his acting career at the age of 4, but he faced many problems during his career due to his relationship with his parents. At age 14, she decided to legally emancipate herself from them and spoke about that moment in a 2020 interview with Esquire magazine: “I legally put my parents’ names in my trust.” removed and found an executor, someone who would oversee my finances.”

His father took care of him through his childhood and adolescence, and he told Time more about the relationship. “My father was an abusive man…not physically, though there was something like that, but mentally. I asked him for leave, I wanted to go on holidays for the first time in my life and he kept signing contracts for more films. No one listened. My dad had a king size bed and a big television and made me sleep on the sofa with my brother. I did this to break my spirit. So I went back to disappear off the face of the earth.”

4 of 7 Britney Spears lived under her father’s legal guardianship for 13 years – Photo: Playback/Instagram Britney Spears was under legal guardianship of her father for 13 years – Photo: Playback/Instagram

One of the most famous cases is that of Britney Spears, who remained under the legal guardianship of her father for 13 years. Since 2008, Jamie Spears has controlled the financial and personal life of the singer. A movement called #FreeBritney shook the world while the trial and in November 2021, the guardianship came to an end.

In an interview with The Sun, Britney’s father said of the guardianship: “Oh God, where would she be now without that guardianship? I’m not going to paint you a pretty picture. That guardianship was a long time ago, and Without it, I don’t know if she would be alive,” Jamie said. He said, “I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. This situation between us is terrible.”

5 of 7 Selena Gomez – Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Selena Gomez – Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The singer and actress was previously managed by her mother, Mandy Teefey, and stepfather, but both of them were fired in 2014. In an interview with Suggest in 2018, Mandy recalled the moment: “We never expected[Selena]to manage her whole life. We wasted time with family because once we saw him, we talked about business. It wasn’t fun for any of us now, when she was little and we had to put up with her because she was underage.”

6 of 7 Beyonce – Photo: Disclosure Beyonce – Photo: Disclosure

Superstar was managed by his father, Matthew Knowles, for many years until he fired him from the role in 2011. In an interview with CNN at the time, she said: “I was estranged from my father on a professional level. He is my father for life, and I love him very much. Everything he taught me I’m grateful for that.”

7 of 7 Michael Jackson and his brothers made up the ‘Jackson 5’ – Photo: IMDb Michael Jackson and the brothers make up ‘The Jackson 5’ – Photo: IMDB

Her father was the manager of the famous group made up of Michael Jackson, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and Jack. But the controversies involving Joseph “Joe” Jackson were many. During his career, the businessman became known for being too strict towards young children and was accused of abuse and abusive parenting practices.