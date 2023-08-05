Lana Del Rey, who predicted the downfall of stars surrounded by controversies, is called ‘Music Nostradamus’. music

1 of 7 Singer Lana Del Rey – Photo: Publicity Singer Lana Del Rey – Photo: Publicity

There is a big artist checking the history of singer Lana Del Rey for fear of getting caught in the mouth of the American singer. A 2020 post from the “Summertime Madness” singer went viral for criticizing the music industry for “glamorizing abuse” and mentioning artists who objectify women. Coincidence or not, many of the names in the list are involved in major controversies and are facing crisis in their careers.

Lana, now called a “prophet” and the “Nostradamus of music”, named seven female artists to reach number one with songs that, in her opinion, were about “being sexy, not wearing clothes and cheating”. . At the time, this statement caused a backlash, as it included top-ranked artists who were “on the crest of the wave”. The post was also removed due to negative backlash, including accusations of racism and misogyny by Lana.

However, over the past two months, five of the seven artists involved in Lana’s post have been in the news full of controversy. To make things even more “catastrophic,” the controversies are happening in roughly the order the cast members were named in the post, which has been baptized as “Lana’s Prophecy.”

The seven artists Lana nominated were: Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé. Doja Cat came into direct conflict with her fans and in just one day, lost over 500,000 followers on the network. Ariana Grande has been called a “homebreaker” for hooking up with a classmate from the musical ‘Witched’ just as the two were about to be married to their respective exes. Camila Cabello “eyeballed” Rosalia while staying with her ex, Rave Alejandro, days after the current couple’s engagement ended, following a fling with Shawn Mendes, as well as a warning It was betrayal. As reported, Cardi B twice launched microphones at people — a DJ and an audience — at her concerts, even sparking controversy that she doesn’t sing her own songs.

Next on the list, Kehlani hasn’t (yet) been involved in any recent controversies… thanks to Nicki Minaj, who was involved in an emergency call last July 30 for a shooting at her home in Los Angeles. SWAT was called, believe me.

Finally, Beyonce. Queen B fans are praying that, like in the movie ‘Final Destination’, “The Curse” will come back to take what was “left behind” and turn its attention to Kehlani.