Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas…

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga announced her return to the Las Vegas stage. The “Jazz & Piano” residency season will consist of 12 shows, from August 31 to October 5.

In the performances, the singer performs her best-known songs in an intimate and acoustic manner, even playing a grand piano. Other highlights of the repertoire are his jazz albums, such as “Cheek to Cheek” from 2014, and “Love for Sale” from 2021. Both were recorded with Tony Bennett, an icon of American music, who died on July 21. Year.

Last weekend, Gaga posted a post in honor of her musical partner. “I will always miss my friend. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage with him. With Tony, I had to live in the fabric of time. Tony and I had magical powers. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the song together and gave it new life as a duet. But this was not a performance. Our relationship was really genuine.He has written.

The performances will take place at Dolby Live, an indoor theater at the Park MGM Hotel. Lady Gaga was returning to the stage following the coronavirus pandemic when she last performed in Las Vegas. Watch the trailer of the new show:

