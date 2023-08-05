Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett ten days after artist’s death: ‘We had something magical’ pop Art

1 of 2 Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett ten days after the artist’s death: ‘We had something magical’ – Photo: Playback/Instagram Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett ten days after the artist’s death: ‘We had something magical’ – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Bennett and Gaga were best friends as well as musical partners.

“I will always miss my friend. I will miss singing with him, talking to him, being on stage with him,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Along with the text, the singer shared an image in which the two are seen hugging.

The singer continued, “Tony and I had a magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernizing music together and giving it new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t acting. Our relationship was very real”.

“Of course he taught me about music, about life in showbiz, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head up. Go for it, he said. He was an optimist, And he believed in quality work and quality of life.”

Gaga wrote, “I’ve been mourning Tony’s passing for a long time. We had a long and powerful farewell.”

“Although there was a 5 decade gap between us, he was my friend. My true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter – in fact, it gave each of us something that most people have in common.” Wasn’t. We come from two different phases of life completely inspired.”

The singer also said that “losing Tony to Alzheimer’s was painful, but it was also beautiful”.

“I just wanted Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life.”

“If I could say one thing to the world about this, I would say don’t look down on the elderly, don’t leave them behind when things change. Take care of the elderly and I promise you will learn something special. Might be magical.”

Collaboration between Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

2 of 2 Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammys – Photo: Larry Busca/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP/Archive Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammys – Photo: Larry Busca/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP/Archive

During their career and friendship, Tony and Gaga recorded two albums together.

“Cheek to Cheek” in 2014, and “Love for Sale” in 2021. With the first, he broke his own record by becoming the oldest artist to debut a record at the top of the Billboard 200.

The album features Bennett and Gaga singing classics such as “Anything Goes” and “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”, and sold 131,000 copies in its first week of release. The two performed together at the Grammy ceremony in 2015. At the awards, they nevertheless won the category for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

In 2021, Gaga spoke about the partnership with Bennett and the second invitation she received from the singer: “I always feel honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation”.

Bennett’s last appearance in a live performance was in August 2021 at the “One Last Time” show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga.

A few days later, Bennett’s son announced that he would not be playing any more concerts on doctor’s orders.

“It was a difficult decision for us, as she is a capable artist. However, it is doctor’s orders… We are not concerned whether she is able to sing or not. We are concerned from the physical point of view, nature With Human,” his son said on the Radio City show.