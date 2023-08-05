Lady Gaga kisses the woman who attacked her while recording Joker 2

The photographs show the artist climbing the steps of the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York (USA), when a woman, next to a man, among so many people, decides to shout something that sounds like: “Hell Get in” for Lady Gaga. The singer, being herself, comes back, grabs the woman, kisses her and says: “And now, you go with me”. (video below)

According to information from international sites, the video was recorded automatically, but is included in the recording of Coringa 2, a film that will feature the singer and actress.

him again! During the filming of Joker 2, Lady Gaga kissed a woman who attacked her during a performance. This video is going viral on social network. When an unknown person in the crowd cursed him, the artist stopped, came back and… kissed the citizen’s face, along with a strong message.

to understand the matter

Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the sequel to the film Joker (2019) – which tells a new version of the story of the famous Joker (actor Joaquim Phoenix), a character with traces of psychopathy.

A purported production scene is shown in the video that has gone viral on social media.

The brazen incident happened during the filming set of “Joker: Folie à Deux”, which was being recorded outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse at the time.

Joker sequel is set to release in theaters on 4th October 2024.

controversies

True or false, Lady Gaga does not think twice before getting embroiled in controversies.

He has already made comments that offended religious people when he said he would dance with his hands up, as Jesus taught.

The artist even wore clothes made from pieces of raw meat in 2010.

He said at the time, “If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights soon, we will have as much rights as the flesh on our bones.”

Lady Gaga concluded, “And, I’m not a piece of meat.”

Watch the controversial video:

