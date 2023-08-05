Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett on Star’s 97th Birthday | news

Lady Gaga posted a post in memory of her friend Tony Bennett, who passed away this Thursday (3) at the age of 96. The date would have marked the singer’s 97th birthday, a milestone that Gaga celebrated. The artist is in New York, the city where Tony was born, and revealed that everything reminds him of the jazz star.

The singer wrote in the publication, “Happy birthday, Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day, the day to smile. But I will celebrate you more than once a year.” “I will celebrate you whenever I sing jazz, whenever I am with your family. Whenever I walk the streets of New York, I will look around and remember all that you have done for this.” city ​​and all over the world,” he concluded.

Dressed entirely in black, in a long dress and sunglasses, a beret, and a small bag, Gaga posed in front of a food truck on a New York street.

2 of 4 Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett on the day the star would have turned 97 – photo: Instagram Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on the day the star turns 97 – Photo: Instagram

Recently the pop diva told the magazine People Who immortalized his friend through a tattoo made by him. The two met in 2014, with Gaga saying that Tony wanted to meet her after hearing her voice and suggested they record together.

Tony Bennett dies at the age of 96

The jazz star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, a neurodegenerative disease that compromises a patient’s memory and daily functions. Despite the problems caused by this condition, he continued to perform until 2021.

The artist’s press office confirmed the death to the Associated Press news agency on July 21. Bennett is the winner of 18 Grammy Awards (with 36 nominations in total) and became the oldest artist to top the charts with the album Cheek to Cheek (2014).