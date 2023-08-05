La Nación / Paraguay celebrates Breastfeeding Week

Ueno 2023 will be the beginning of a new phase in national football. The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) has officially opened a new chapter that starts with ueno, which is the new sponsor and official main sponsor of the Paraguayan Football Team and the official APF competitions in all categories, uniforms and disciplines, with the exception of the Paraguayan Cup.

The new alliance promises to provide a new experience for football fans and revolutionize the lifestyle of the king of sports in the country.bringing back the best stadium experience to families, including technology as a key element that unites the passions of Paraguayans and Paraguayans.

Just as his revolutionary model had a significant impact on the financial sector, Ueno will bring this vision to the sport by providing a new experience in enjoying national football. For this reason, he aims to bring Paraguayan families back to court with a system that aims to make banking and financial services accessible through sporting events.

“We are sure that We will start a new phase of Paraguayan football. We strive to fulfill our role as sponsors to change the world for the better,” said Miguel Vasquez, founder and main shareholder of ueno.

The goal is to provide practical and safe tools so that spectators can enjoy a sporting event comfortably and safely. reducing waiting times inside and outside stadiums.

To experience this experience NPF and Ueno will work to implement these elements in stadiums, so that the public can access various services that will be available to them from mobile phones.

With the implementations they offer from the entity, fans will be able to make payments using digital tools without resorting to cash, buy food and drinks from the stands of the stadium, participate in official merchandising draws.

“With the sponsorship of Albirroja and APF, and with a passion for football, ueno will develop new channels and experiences that will facilitate a financial integration process never explored before. Football inspires and promotes new behaviors that help the public use the services and products that add them. and they are part of the affordability for consumers,” emphasized Juan Gustale, President of Financiera ueno.

This was stated by the Paraguayan Football Association (APF). This alliance represents the beginning of a fruitful relationship and that both institutions share common goals.as they indicate the development of Paraguayan football in all its categories and modalities, in a constant effort to continue to carry the flag of this sport at all levels and in every corner of the national territory.

Another important point for both institutions is the increased security at meeting places. Thus, The use of a face recognition system will be implemented at the entrances to the courts to identify visitors.

“There are big challenges ahead of us, but we are confident that we will overcome them and take Paraguayan football to the top as part of this constant growth for which we have worked and will continue to do so, now accompanied by Ueno. This is the beginning of history and the illusion that makes the hearts of millions of Paraguayans beat in unison: Albirroja,” said Robert Harrison, President of the APF.

From my side, Miguel Vazquez added that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the goal that everyone wants to achieve and that they trust the great team of the Paraguayan national team. who will make every effort to fulfill the great dream of returning to a new stage of the World Cup.

This alliance aims to make a positive contribution to the communities. ueno will support and promote social initiatives related to football, fomente inclusion and education through sports and healthy lifestyle promotion to ensure the future of the next talents.

As ueno is the main sponsor of Paraguay’s national teams, the Red UTS, ITTI, MUV and WEPA brands will become allies to offer fans an all-round experience with various match benefits.

In this sense, Juan Gustale, the president of the financial company, has offered some benefits for those who use their ueno cards to purchase access to meetings.

He emphasized that a refund will be issued for the purchase of tickets and combo tickets for matches of the South American qualifiers and thus reimbursement for the purchase of Albirroja official clothing and balls for official APF competitions.

“We will give many benefits to ueno card users. We invite customers to stay tuned as we will reveal several surprises as part of this alliance, which we are proud to announce today,” said Gustale.

Thus begins a new history of Paraguayan football. Hand in hand with APF and ueno, a new phase in the national sport begins, which aims to achieve milestones and create moments that unite all the people through passion.