La Mojonera upgrades sports facilities

Javier Cortes La Mohonera Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:17 pm.





The City Council of La Mojonera has completed work on the construction of new sports facilities in Venta del Viso. A project that the municipal council had as a priority and which was due to be completed in the coming days. In fact, on July 25, the City Council of La Mojonera held a reception for this important project, which allows residents to have the right space to exercise and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Venta del Viso project consists of various activities such as the construction of two soccer fields for seven players, both of which have artificial grass; also a basketball court, a building for toilets and changing rooms. In addition, the project includes the installation of a canopy and innovation, such as the creation of a hatch for ambulances on the Carlos Quintanilla de La Mojonera football field. This sports project is part of the provincial plans of the Almería County Council, so the project is funded jointly by the Mohonera City Council and the Provincial Council.

“This is a project that was much needed for La Venta del Viso and deserved by the residents. An ambitious project that required an investment of 1,226,600.00 euros and marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of sports in our city,” explained the Mayor of La Mojonera during the event.

In addition, the mayor of the city, José Miguel Hernandez, also attended the event, along with urban planning advisor Rocio Vega and sports advisor Ángel Morales, who took the opportunity to visit the facilities and check the final state of the work and the correct operation of all elements in order to implement the acceptance of the facilities. A visit that was also attended by employees of the Provincial Council of Almería and representatives of the winning company.

Similarly, José Miguel Hernández recalled that these new municipal sports facilities will soon be joined by “a new paddle tennis court already under construction and the rooftop of the La Mojonera paddle courts” with which to continue the promotion in a municipality that offers all necessary services to its neighbors and promotes sports among its citizens in order to guarantee a healthy society.

This content is exclusive to subscribers Enjoy unlimited access and exclusive benefits Already a subscriber? Login