La Jornada – Warning about safety before Travis Scott stamps the show in 2021

Houston, Moments before rap superstar Travis Scott was due to take the stage at the 2021 Astroworld Deadly Festival, a sub-contract worker was so worried about what might happen after watching people get trampled that he sent a text message to the event organizer saying Was: “Someone will die”.

The text messages from security staffer Reece Wheeler were just a few examples of a nearly 1,300-page report published over the summer in which festival staff reported problems and warned of potentially fatal consequences. The report includes transcripts of calls to emergency 911 from concert attendees and summaries of interviews with police, including an interview with Scott days after the incident.

10 participants aged 9 to 27 die in a crowd stampede at the Free Air Festival on November 5, 2021 in Houston. The official cause of death was suffocation due to compression, which one expert compared to being run over by a car. About 50 thousand people participated in the festival.

“We have removed many people unconscious from Barandila. There is terror in the eyes of the people. This could get worse soon”, he sent Reece Wheeler by text message to Shawna Boardman, one of the directors of private security, then at 9 p.m. Wheeler sent a text message: “If they try to resist, but I Would like to be stable I do not recommend that this will continue. Somebody will die

Scott’s concert began at 9:02 p.m. In reviewing video of the live broadcast of the show, police investigators said that at 9:13 pm they heard a faint voice from someone who said: “Stop the concert”. The same request can be heard at 9:16 PM and also at 9:22 PM

In a police interview on August 19, 2022, Boardman’s lawyers told investigators that the security director “saw that things were not as bad as Reece Wheeler had said” and decided not to tell Wheeler’s concerns to anyone else.

A prosecutor declined to charge those who had been investigated for the incident, including Scott, Boardman and four others.

During a police interview conducted two days after the concert, Scott told investigators that, although he had seen a man receiving medical care near the stage, in general, the crowd was enjoying the show and had no serious problems. No signal seen.

“We asked if you ever heard the crowd saying that you heard the concert. I say that if I had heard something like that, I would have done something”, police said in their summary of Scott’s interview.

Hip hop artist Drake, who performed with Scott at the concert, told police that it was difficult to see what was going on in the crowd from the stage and that they did not hear pleas for assistants to restrain him.

In their summary, police said Drake was buried tonight by his manager and social network because of the tragedy.

Marty Walgren, who worked for a security consulting firm contracted by the festival, told police that when he went backstage he tried to tell Scott and Drake’s representatives that the concert had to end because there were people who were there. Could have come According to a summary of the interview, he added, “Drake still has three more songs to do”.

Daniel Jeweler, a university student who got caught in the crowd of attendants and then used his skills after working as an emergency medical technician in Israel to help a woman attending the concert, told investigators that Scott revealed that many had clamored for it. Music and screams can be heard “all over the parts”.

According to the police report, “I say staff members in the field died on good visas and they didn’t care.”

According to the police summary of your interview, Richard Ricada, a retired Houston police officer who worked for a private security company at the festival, told investigators that by 8 a.m. on the day of the concert things were “practically in chaos.” Were. , His concerns and questions about whether or not the concert should take place were “greeted with indifference”, he said.

About 23 minutes into the concert, cameraman Gregory Hoffman broadcast the concert production trailer over the radio, warning that “people are dying”. told police that Hoffman operated a large crane that supported a television camera before pouncing on concert attendees who needed medical assistance.

The production team radioed Hoffman to ask when they could get the crane back up and running.

Salvatore Livia, who was hired to direct the live concert, told police that Hoffman’s dire warnings came after people in the production trailer sensed something was not right, but “they became disconnected from reality” ( what was happening), according to the police summary of Livia’s interview.

Concert assistant Christopher Gates, who was 22 at the time, told police that, in the second or third song of Scott’s performance, he met five people on the ground who he thought were already dead.

According to the police report, their bodies were “lifeless, pale and their lips were blue/brown”. People from the crowd, not doctors, provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The police report was published nearly a month after a Houston jury denied Scott any criminal charges related to the deadly concert. Police Chief Troy Finer had said that the report would be made public so that the public could “read the full investigation” and come to their own conclusions about the case. During a press conference following the jury’s decision, Finer refused to decide what was the general conclusion of his agency’s investigation or whether the police should have stopped the concert earlier.

The report was published on the same day that Scott released his new album, “Utopia”.

More than 500 claims were submitted for deaths and injuries at the concert, including several claims against concert promoter Live Nation and Scott. Some have since reached a legal settlement.