La Jornada Maya | Yucatan | antonio bargas cicero

Under the offensive leadership of Yadir Drake and José Martínez and Picheo de los Zuerdos Félix Doubront and Onelki García, Leon re-emerged in July and appeared to be in position to clinch their ninth consecutive season with a winning record.

After finishing June with .500 (11-11), the “Kings of the Jungle” showed their best side last month when they took series against teams that would be in the playoffs such as Veracruz, Tabasco and Puebla. In addition to Que les Diiron Gran Pelia a Los Sultans, Que Luchan por el Leadership de la Zona Norte. The keys that brought Roberto Vizcarra’s pupils to the level that helped them win a fifth star for Yucatan saw their stars appear last year and the acquisitions made by the workshop boosted the team.

It was the first month with positive points for the Champions in the regular campaign that ended Julio. His record was 17–10, with an effectiveness of 3.50 and a .290 hitting percentage, defeating the opposition by .248. He outperformed the Diablos (16-10, 4.82), the leader of the South, and the Panteros Algodoneros (14-12, 5.53) and Monterrey (12-14, 4.93) of the North. In June, Melanudos had a career clean sweep percentage of 4.50 and hit .258; Its rival, .247.

“Black Panther”, as he has done all year, led the way the month before by hitting .396, with three walks, 23 walks and 21 notches. These numbers made him one of the most productive players in the Mexican League. “Cafecito” Martínez finished with a .366 and 25 tops, the most numbers on the club.

The movements to acquire the services of Anthony García, Luis Sardinas and Diego Madero are among the most important movements made by sports director David Cárdenas Cortés. l sack went to the wilds in quadruple (6), plus it hit .307 with 20 home runs. Like Alcides Escobar, the Venezuelan Sardinas covered small stops adequately, and contributed heavily offensively (grounding percentages of .316, .402, 19C, 18J). Madero covered the hole he had at third base and contributed to Waters (.323, 12 CP).

El Regres a la Activity de Luis Juárez (.341, 2 HR, 12 CP, 11 J) was also significant.

In pitch, Doubront (3-0, 2.59), another big signing who had already paced the campaign, and Garcia (3-0, 1.80) shone, while Henderson Alvarez (2-1, 4.21) and Francisco Haro (2 -1, 3.22) helped maintain a strong rotation. Jake Thompson finished 2-1 and with 2.14. Miguel Aguilar (1-0, 2.53) and Alex Tovlin (1-2, 3.00, 2 SV, 2 “holds”) were the most outstanding in the bullpen, though the Californian also had two fouls in wins in Cancun and Monterrey. ,

From the Cave: Manual Boulogne Rodriguez remains the leader of defense in the International League (AAA). Ayer’s journey began with 13 redemptions… Elian Leyva in Taiwan League Stars Game: 2 IP, H, 0 CL, 3 K, BB.

Version: Estefania Cardena