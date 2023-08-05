La Berriso astonishes the missionary public

The national rock band performed El Jueves por la noche at UMMA. With the two-hour show he reviewed a large portion of his repertoire. Hundreds of fanatics quickly approached the site.

by brisa bujakiewicz

This week, Avenida Maipu becomes a stage for national rock. As in 2016, La Berriso returned to the Colorado land and found the missionary capital resonating with his classics. Teens and adults will come to appointments on time. At 8:30 p.m., the gates leading fans to the UMMA building opened to see “the new hope of street rock”, as Rolling Stone magazine described in 2014.

At the chant of “La barriso”, the conscious radicals called for the presence of musicians on stage. The lights go out, it’s 21:47 on the clock Rolando Sartorio, Yamil López, Ezequiel Bolli, Javier Pandolfi, Emiliano Mansilla, Conde Kung and Pablo Puntaroiro They went on to give a show that will live forever in the memory of the missionaries.

Wearing sunglasses, a black hat, a red and brown shirt tied around his waist and chains hanging in the pockets of his jeans, the singer clutched a microphone decorated with silver garnets. immediately i sang the first stanza ‘Lo Olvido’, the song that ushered in two hours of singing.

Roland Sartorio. Photo: Lautaro Barrientos

thank you without words

Applause and melody Iban reflected in unison with purple lights on the stage, Along with the artist’s voice, voices also started coming from the audience. Off the field, Pogo takes his first jump to the rhythm of Imaginet. Meanwhile, Bear Ezequiel Bolly dispersed the crowd with his bare hands.

At 22:00, Bhavna sheds tears first, In the rhythm of Todo Cambia, the band of Avellaneda pays tribute to Mercedes Sosa With your coveted subject. Combining the magic of solos and national arpeggios. After finishing the melody, Sartorio spoke the first words: “Good night, posadas”.

The noise echoed and the singer grabbed the guitar and joined the band to play the first chord of ‘Otra noche mas’. The end of the theme will start the full speed. After 10:15 pm they will interpret one of the most anticipated songs of the night: Como Olvidarme. With Lopez’s standout solo and the keyboard accompaniment of “El Conde”, Sartorio thanked the audience in his own way. A kiss and a hand on the heart were enough.

“Gracias Posadas Por El Carino”

Cries of “Ole, ole, ole, rollo”, were applauded, while flashes of eyes mingled with the light of cell phones that captured the moment. band playedtan sol’, one of the themes that illuminated the musical art of all its members. The vocals’ harmonies and the iconic points of the first and second guitars impressed the singer when he sat on stage and contemplated the formation. The song ends and Rollo returns to speak to the public.

Rolando Sartorio is considering the band.

,Thank you for having us. Thanks for the Carino. Here are people from Paraguay and around. Many thanks to Carino. I hope you enjoy”, said the artist and the show continued. Criolla Guitars returned to make a classic: Surviving.

To the cheers of the crowd, the singer presented a flower of skin to the musicians. The first was Natalia Castelli, the band’s chorus whose vocal musicality gave way to Yamil López, Pablo Puntareiro and Conde Cung. Then, for a few minutes, the group left the stage and Javier Pandolfi’s redoblantes and drumsticks took over the scene.

Javier Pandolfi played the drum solo for a few minutes.

a dance and a goodbye

After a few minutes, Rollo came back and introduced the rest of the band. Ezequiel Bolli and Emiliano Mansilla were responsible for tearing down the opening melody of one of Veil’s most anticipated songs: Madrugada. Sartorio interpreted Perdonema and Trisionero, with dance steps that combined the style of Mick Jagger and Iggy Pop in their best years.

The band finished singing at 23.30.

Around 23.30 the band marks the end of the evening., The vocalists let their voices shine with the perfect combination of Adele’s ‘Ella’ and Rolling in the Deep. The musicians’ hands joined together and the music became a reality. At the slogan ‘No nos va nada’ the fanatics left the band and waited for the next singing in the country.

