Kylie Jenner fans were furious when she introduced a ‘new boyfriend’ in revenge on Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she’s found a hot new boyfriend – but they’re fuming about his identity.

The 22-year-old Doing Up With The Kardashians star is rumored to be dating model and musician Fai Khadra.

The new pairing comes as a huge surprise to the makeup mogul’s loyal fan base, as she’s also an old flame of Jordyn Wood’s.

Kylie famously called off her friendship with Jordyn after she switched lips with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Now, angry fans are convinced that the bombshell brunette is on a mission to make her former best friend jealous by getting close to Fi.

The beautiful couple fueled speculation this week when they shared pictures from their desert stay.

Kylie is currently enjoying a luxurious vacation at the exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, right next door to the handsome hunk.

She’s documented her recent travels on Instagram, where she can be seen hiking mountains and getting tanned with a group of friends, including Harry Hudson and her 24-year-old sister Kendall.

Despite the fact that she has shared countless pictures over the past few days, it was one snapshot in particular that took the internet by storm.

Kylie posted a candid photo of her and Fi, looking closely at storm conditions together.

Both dressed in black from head to toe, they looked great; Perfect pair & apo; According to most followers of the TV star.

However, others felt that Kylie’s photo was incredibly unflattering due to the fact that Fi once dated her former best friend.

‘Oh no, he didn’t! Is she dating Jordan’s ex girlfriend? I mean, talk about getting reckless with your best friends. Laugh out loud!’ A follower got angry.

– Kylie and Fi together? This is something I could never have imagined. Girl must be desperate! ‘ another pair.

While a third joked: ‘Oh crap, Jordan is about to be trembling in his boots. Watch out for Kylie, she’ll get you back! ,

‘No. She could have had anyone in the world, but she chose Jordan’s ex-boyfriend as her new boyfriend. Unpleasant!’ The fourth fan smoked.

As speculation continues about the pair’s alleged romance, some of Kylie’s 185 million Instagram followers insist that she and Faye are just good friends.

The 28-year-old has been close friends with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a while now and is known to be Kendall’s best friend.

The supermodel also asked Fi to attend Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding last year.

Fi and Jordan dated for a few months before parting ways in April 2019.