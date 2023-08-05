Kylie Jenner Dropped Her Snapchat Name After a Tough Breakup as She Changed Her Hair Yet Again

send me by e-mail show on website

Kylie showed her latest look to fans,Image: Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner just changed her name on Snapchat — finally, her split from Tyga should be confirmed forever.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – who was previously known as King Kylie on the social media site named after his ex-wife – has changed his name to Kyliezleminizl.

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans, considering the 18-year-old became the most followed person in the world on Snapchat last year.

The reality star gave a new twist to her name as she rocked a sexy superhero look in a metallic navy blue wig.

kylie changed her name yesterday ,Image: Snapchat)

Kylie partied with her close friends last night ,Image: FameFlynet.uk.com)

Kylie, who looked like an X-Men throwback, teased fans with her latest hairstyle before heading to KOI restaurant with Khloe Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq.

It turns out that Kylie showed off her figure in one of her sexiest photo shoots ever.

The 18-year-old opted to strip naked for a nude photo shoot in a see-through wet t-shirt and went braless.

Instagram

Kylie Jenner ,Image: thekyliejenner.com)

She has been busy promoting her new lip kit color called Majesty with candid pictures.

Earlier this week, she shared some behind the scenes pictures from the photoshoot.

The photos were shared with her fans on her app and official website, with Kylie encouraging them to “take a look behind my sexy Lip Kit shoot”.



