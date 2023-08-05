Kylie Jenner ‘cried for hours in the shower’ after announcing her son’s first name news

Kylie Jenner opens up about her best friend, Anastasia ‘Stacy’ Karanikolaou, at the end of the third season. kardashian about how difficult it was to choose a name for the youngest Array, and admitted that when he publicly revealed that he would be called Wolf, he “cried for hours in the shower”, as he immediately regretted it.

The 25-year-old businesswoman originally named her son Wolf Webster at birth, but later legally changed it to Aire Webster. Kylie is also mom to 5-year-old Stormi Webster – both from her relationship with Travis Scott.

“So I started the process of officially changing my son’s name, because I registered him as Wolf Webster. So I changed it to Aire Webster. I’ve always wanted a name with meaning. It’s a The name is Hebrew and it means ‘Lion of God’. Because it was the hormones that tore me apart, I became very emotional. She is very special to me. There is no better name for her,” she began .

Later, she acknowledged difficulty in the naming process. “I had no idea postpartum would affect me so badly. I never called her Wolf. Ever. That night I cried in the shower and was like, ‘That’s not her name.’ What did I just do? Wolf? Somebody told me 24 hours ago, and I named my son Wolf. Like, that name wasn’t even on the list,” he explained.

Stassie then asked, “So you’re going to say this before her birthday?”, to which Kylie replied, “On her first birthday I’ll do a post because I want to start living my life.”