Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship status has been revealed after breakup rumors

Problems in Paradise? Not for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. This Wednesday (2), Life & Style magazine announced that the stars would no longer be together. According to the publication, the “Wonka” actor may have called off the relationship. However, following the backlash, TMZ and E! The news revealed the real status of the relationship.

According to sites, Kylie and Timothy are still dating. The pair prefer to keep their romance out of the limelight, but nothing has changed since the rumors of the two being together started in April. The youngest Jenner and artist began a relationship with Travis Scott after the break-up with the businesswoman, with whom she has two children: Stormi, 5, and Airey, 1.

After going on and off several times, Kylie and Travis reportedly split in January 2023. “Advance Different Lifestyles”, After the termination of the union, rumors about an alleged affair between the businesswoman and Chalamet were fueled by a conversation between them at Fashion Week in Paris. At another time, TMZ spotted Jenner’s car at the actor’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California. Click here To check the images.

Amid dating rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seen chatting during Paris Fashion Week in a resurfaced video. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzingpop (@buzzingpop) 8 April 2023

According to Duxmoi, an Instagram profile known for spreading celebrity gossip, Kylie and Timothy have been living together since January. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they are officially in a relationship. However, the novel is not yet”Serious,

“They are keeping things normal at the moment. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothy and seeing where it goes.” The source said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels so different from her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having so much fun.” Explained.

In May, another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Travis was not enthused by the prospect of a partnership between the business woman and the actor. ,Travis isn’t thrilled with Kylie’s move, but they are still cordial, focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”, he concluded.