Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet split after 7 months

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance is over. The two were together for seven months and sources claim that he was the one who ended the relationship.

“She is telling people that things have naturally slowed down between them because they are both busy and traveling. But friends are whispering around that Kylie has been dumped,'” a source told Life & Style.

Kylie Jenner often adopts this look

Kylie Jenner 'cried in the shower' after revealing baby name

first born storm

Timothée Chalamet shares first photo as Willy Wonka in new film

According to the site, there are rumors that Chalamet is using Kylie Jenner to draw attention to his next film, Wonka. Furthermore, the publication also stated that Kardashian is “behaving as if nothing happened”.

“Your friends know it will hurt. Timothy was the first guy she really spent time with after she split from Travis (Scott). He also introduced her to his family.