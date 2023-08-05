Kim Petras joins Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola’s “Tecum Remix” – LOS40 Chile

Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola sum up Kim Petras, a tremendous hyperpop artist, on “Tequum Remix” (meaning “I want you un montone”).

Featuring themes from two Mexican pop artists, the German singer adds a whole new dimension to her exotic voice, style and action, further cementing her ability to be a hit in a variety of genres.

It’s worth remembering that Kim Petras collaborated with Sam Smith on “Unholy”. The song has been played over 1.2 billion times on Spotify.

The Story Behind “TQM Remix”

Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola revealed on the red carpet of Premios Juventud, where they performed the song live for the first time, how this remix became a reality.

It so happened that Kim Petras became a fan of the song and used it frequently on her social networks. And when Sofia proposed making a new version, the Germans didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity to be invited to be a part of their recent favorite song.

I entered the studio with Sofia Reyes and producer Thom Bridges (who also produced the original version of the song). And did a video call with Danna Paola. Esto con el fin de que todos pudieron de ser part de ese momento que turned a la cantant to tears.

So it’s like “tcum (te quiero un montón)” has already accumulated millions of streams. And now, in its remixed version, with its peppy beats and natural blend of languages, it is all set to conquer new territories.

I hope this song will be included in Sofia Reyes’ next album which will be released in the coming months. Subject Sophia, Danna, K. Sotomayor and Thom Bridges, and produced by Bridges.