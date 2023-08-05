Kevin Hart’s life in danger after shooting in Los Angeles

Kevin Hart and his producers were shooting a commercial for their tequila, gran coraminoThere was a shooting in the downtown area of ​​Los Angeles on Saturday. When the comedians and those on set heard gunshots after the testimony, they took refuge in the Mayfair Hotel.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to authorities, but was not part of the recording involving Hart. The producer and personal assistant panicked and began yelling at all the production workers, who ran to the hotel’s side entrance on Calle Witmer to protect themselves from any stray bullets.

everyone was scared

Kevin Hart and members of the production waited until a strong police force arrived at the hotel to control the situation. In addition, a team of firefighters and paramedics will also reach the hotel and take the victim to the hospital. Following this, the police moved from Seventh Street to begin the investigation and forensic teams gathered outside the shooting site near Minimarket de Rosa until dawn.

The incident took place very close to the building that had been used as the apartment of Eddie Murphy’s character Axel Foley in the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop. Production was halted for about an hour after the shoot, as the actors were very nervous and in shock.