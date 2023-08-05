

Kendall Jenner revealed that her mother was pressuring her to get married soon Photo: Getty Images/Hollywood Forever TV

Kendall Jenner revealed that she was being pressured by her mother, kris jenner, to get married soon. The 27-year-old model highlights the businesswoman’s commitment to getting her romantic life up to speed in the most recent episode “The Kardashians”, She and her sisters are in the lead roles in the reality show.

Model, who is currently in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper bad bunnySaid Chris gifted each of his daughters a personalized dollhouse for Christmas 2022. However, his message was not very discreet.

“He gave me the ring because he felt it was important to announce his engagement to me”Kendall said. “So I guess that sums up everything about my mom’s wishes for my life.”

Rumors of a romance between Kendall and Bad Bunny began in February of this year, when gossip profile Deuxmoi claimed they were seen exchanging affection at a nightclub. In the same month, they were spotted having dinner together at Valley’s in Los Angeles. Justin it is hailey bieber,

Another incident came to light in early March, when the model and singer were spotted kissing in a parking lot in West Hollywood, California. Since then, the couple has been seen together in public and makes no sense of hiding their relationship.

