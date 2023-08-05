Kendall Jenner revealed that her mother Kris Jenner pressured her to get married soon

Rafaela Dinello, under the supervision of Gustavo Assumpção Published on 07/27/2023 at 7:30 pm

Model Kendall Jenner has revealed that she is being pressured by her mother and manager Kris Jenner to change rings in the near future. The 27-year-old model exposed the socialite’s efforts to get her romantic life up to speed on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ a reality show she and her sisters star in.

Kendall has been in a relationship with rapper Bad Bunny since February this year, a relationship that came to light when some rumors started doing the rounds on the internet that the two were romancing.

In her speech about the pressure put on her by her mother, Kendall said Kris gifted each of her daughters a personalized dollhouse for Christmas 2022. Their message came with a very cryptic message: the inclusion of an engagement ring.

“He gave me the ring because he felt it was necessary to announce his engagement to me.”, said the model between laughs. ,So I think it sums up everything about my mom’s wishes for my life.”

Before her relationship with Bad Bunny, Kendall dated celebrities like musicians Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky and basketball players Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn’t Feel Like a Kardashian: “I Chose Not”

Despite being part of one of the world’s most famous families, Kendall Jenner says she doesn’t feel like a Kardashian. In a new interview given to American magazine WSJ Magazine, the model spoke openly about this.

With a successful runway career and millions of followers on social media, Kendall doesn’t think she’s fit for the spotlight. According to the model, she “always felt isolated” in her family.

“From a very young age, I felt isolated in my family,” Kendall is at pains to explain he’s not criticizing his clan, with whom he talks daily, “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life” He continues.