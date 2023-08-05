Katy Perry criticized for singing ‘bad’ during X Factor final presentation

Poor Katy Perry – we know she sings better than that, but she wasn’t as cocky on Sunday night’s The X Factor.

The singer’s usually powerful and high-pitched vocals were rendered weak and disappointing, with many fans and critics unimpressed by her performance of Unconditionally during the live finale.

We’re sorry for the 29-year-old beauty, but her over-the-top fairy outfit and introduction in a giant bird cage overshadowed her rendition of her latest hit.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Katy P should have learned a lesson from MiMED last time. (sic) & apos; & Later;

Another person was similarly frustrated, saying: ‘What number can we call to get Katy Perry out?’

Even fans who followed the performance on YouTube had the same reaction, with one follower tweeting that he was having a ‘bad day’.

He said, ‘What happened @ Catiperry’s voice last night? I don’t watch Xfactor but I just found it on YT – I guess everyone has bad days :/ (sic)’

Luckily, that was no problem for prison officer Sam Bailey, who defeated Nicholas MacDonald in the live final to become this year’s champion.

Katy Perry performed at the X Factor finale view gallery

