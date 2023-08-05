News

Katy Perry criticized for singing ‘bad’ during X Factor final presentation

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read

celebrity News

your horoscope for tomorrow




Poor Katy Perry – we know she sings better than that, but she wasn’t as cocky on Sunday night’s The X Factor.

The singer’s usually powerful and high-pitched vocals were rendered weak and disappointing, with many fans and critics unimpressed by her performance of Unconditionally during the live finale.

We’re sorry for the 29-year-old beauty, but her over-the-top fairy outfit and introduction in a giant bird cage overshadowed her rendition of her latest hit.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Katy P should have learned a lesson from MiMED last time. (sic) & apos; & Later;

Another person was similarly frustrated, saying: ‘What number can we call to get Katy Perry out?’

Even fans who followed the performance on YouTube had the same reaction, with one follower tweeting that he was having a ‘bad day’.

He said, ‘What happened @ Catiperry’s voice last night? I don’t watch Xfactor but I just found it on YT – I guess everyone has bad days :/ (sic)’

Luckily, that was no problem for prison officer Sam Bailey, who defeated Nicholas MacDonald in the live final to become this year’s champion.

Katy Perry performed at the X Factor finale view gallery

(tagstotranslate) The usually dazzling star impressed fans and audiences with her unconditionally live performance

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The 126-Minute Film With Brad Pitt On HBO Max That Won’t Let You Off The Screen

3 days ago

Travis Scott Astroworld: Off the allegation of tragedy at Fiscalia festival

2 weeks ago

“I Challenge You” – Metropolitana FM

July 4, 2023

It’s Not Barbie Yet: Margot Robbie’s Biggest Movie Has Doubled The Doll’s Box Office – Movie News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button