Katy Perry criticized for singing ‘bad’ during X Factor final presentation
celebrity News
your horoscope for tomorrow
Poor Katy Perry – we know she sings better than that, but she wasn’t as cocky on Sunday night’s The X Factor.
The singer’s usually powerful and high-pitched vocals were rendered weak and disappointing, with many fans and critics unimpressed by her performance of Unconditionally during the live finale.
We’re sorry for the 29-year-old beauty, but her over-the-top fairy outfit and introduction in a giant bird cage overshadowed her rendition of her latest hit.
One Twitter user wrote: ‘Katy P should have learned a lesson from MiMED last time. (sic) & apos; & Later;
Another person was similarly frustrated, saying: ‘What number can we call to get Katy Perry out?’
Even fans who followed the performance on YouTube had the same reaction, with one follower tweeting that he was having a ‘bad day’.
He said, ‘What happened @ Catiperry’s voice last night? I don’t watch Xfactor but I just found it on YT – I guess everyone has bad days :/ (sic)’
Luckily, that was no problem for prison officer Sam Bailey, who defeated Nicholas MacDonald in the live final to become this year’s champion.
Katy Perry performed at the X Factor finale view gallery
(tagstotranslate) The usually dazzling star impressed fans and audiences with her unconditionally live performance