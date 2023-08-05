Kardashians 3: Kylie and Kendall Jenner made shocking revelations at the end of the season Resume | review | review | Streaming | Star Plus | Hulu | USA | Kuwtk | Skip intro

Reality arises only if something has affected the degree of meditation. kardashian With the season’s stage it’s not only what we appreciate on screen, there are minor situations and some conflicts, but basically the ‘delay’, the delay between which items are saved and the season is released Are.

The ending of this third season of the reality show aired by Hulu in the United States and Star Plus in Latino America is a very clear example of elo. On July 27, 2023, the tenth and last episode of season three premiered, and featured pictures of the family celebrating Christmas ¡del año 2022!

Indeed, we are in the eighth month of the year 2023 and we are right in front of Kris Jenner who is preoccupied with setting up a Christmas muñecos home for each of her children. The shocking situation is explained by an obvious error in the planning of the TeleRealidad program.

But now leaving this topic, it’s time to talk about the end of this third season – as we already said – the controversy between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian a la ‘Carnassita’, scandal or show. As you may recall, the latter was downright pissed off with the former after the latter had agreed to direct a collection for Dolce & Gabbana on a ‘new’ theme.

To Courtney, her sister’s actions were not just an insult, but “a robo”. This cross-section of opinions spanned several episodes and halfway through the season we could see the two of them sitting face-to-face and talking about the subject. Fortunately, the topic does not reach the heads.

resuming what happened in episode 10 kardashian 3, now is the time to say that the big surprise is that for the first time in a long time almost secondary individuals have taken the initiative and separated themselves from the holders of the main digital media specializing in Fazendula. These are Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Perhaps by contract, the two sisters are the ones who appear the least in each episode and, by correspondence, have the least amount of hubris. But at the end of the third season, the two are dispatched with a series of harrowing revelations about their intimacy.

Todo empieza cuando las hermanas acuden a paser los siete doges raza Italian greyhound featuring Kylie. And I’m overjoyed to have a confidante of reality: Scott Disick. The former model has a gift for listening that everyone in the Kardashian Jenner clan is grateful for. So, together with the dogs three by three, they walk along a long path and, amid jokes and jokes, horror ensues.

Stas is one of Kylie Jenner’s best friends.

At first, Kylie wants “everyone” to believe that she is having a lesbian relationship with her friend Stas. The Reason. Both have shown themselves kissing on different occasions. Scott Icha Lena al fuego y culpa a la press de esparas Pure lie. It is such an opportunity that inspires me in everything I do. The model and mother of two Empezza recounts her terrifying ordeal in front of the paparazzi. How about when one of them – realizing she was still a teenager – got out of her car to take a picture of her crotch. “Photo on Daily Mail Moved to Salio and Dacia: Kylie Sin Dignidad”.

The coolness of the reported story is amplified when Kendall joins the conversation to remember that one area of ​​the press and public opinion has always lacked respect since the revelation of an intimate video of her sister Kim has gained popularity since.

Kris Jenner, keeper of the Christmas spirit in the family.

According to the models quoted today by the best fashion brands on the planet – “they all looked like whores” and it was as if they were waiting for them to appear in their respective intimate videos. This derogatory notion was an attack on the personalities of Kendall and Kylie, who know how to march ahead in the face of violent attitudes and regressive ideas without holding back.

In the second part of the conversation, say, “I believe we’ve grown up and are civilized, despite all the weird things we’ve experienced in life.”

Kylie later said, “It amazes me that I’m still normal and happy after all I’ve been through (…) Having a family that’s been through this gives me support.”

Scott listens carefully to the statements of the sisters, whom he has not known for seven years, and only ‘Amarlista’ adds his harshest criticism against the media.

Already in the second part of the last episode of this third season, and following the line of surprises (because they are not used to being led), Kylie continues, first confirming that she is not gay. Second, you kiss your friend Stas “every time you drink” because you have known him for many years. Both have tremendous confidence and have helped each other to move forward in difficult times.

At this point, La Madre de Dos – accompanied for the time being by rapper Travis Scott – approaches with some details of the things that have marked her life. First, your wrong decision to operate Los Ceños a Los at the age of twenty. According to her, it was a mistake to do so before she was embarrassed by her first daughter, Stormi. “If you have to give any advice, it would be to have the operation after giving birth”. Models, businesswomen and influencers sometimes admire her youthful figure. His friend Stas listens attentively to him.

Finally, Kylie Jenner revealed something many of us suspected: she regrets having to give up her second son to WOLF (Lobo). The mother of the family attributes this to the spirit of the times, but also describes how she corrected her mistake by changing her son’s name to “Air” (Air). “I never thought that the postpartum period would affect me so much”, she justifies herself.

And to some extent, the final episode of this third season of the Star Plus reality, first of all, covers Kourtney Kardashian’s plans to continue her pinnacle as a fashion designer. The family also has a Christmas celebration, debate about the existence or name of Santa Claus (the mom is creen, the kids are not), and, finally, the sweet moment: the death of Tristan Thompson’s mom: Khloe Kardashian of two Bar Jodi (Bewafa).

This sudden demise (the 50-year-old woman died of heart failure) caused Kim, Kris and Khloe to travel to the deceased’s hometown to help Tristan with preparations for her funeral and, for that matter , It was Little, the former basketball player who lent his house so that he could spend a few days with his brother Amari, who is now motherless and disabled. (see photo below)

So I kick off the third season of The Kardashians with the promise of a fourth, which will premiere on September 28, with the promise that it will be a partial cut of what we said at the beginning of this recap. Because there is no point in following closely what happened so long ago. And even more so in the world of social networks such as the present.