Justin Bieber’s wife appeared with a hand on her stomach and fans hinted of pregnancy – Paes & Filhos

The model was photographed with her hand on her belly as she arrived at a restaurant and fans were reminded of Hailey’s recent comments about her dream of having a family with Justin Bieber.

recent name Hailey Baldwin Bieber It was the talk of the town on social media after the rumors were floated by netizens pregnancy, Through social networks, fans gathered clues that would prove the 26-year-old model might be expecting eldest son with singer Justin Biber29 years old.

Amid speculation, the model was photographed arriving at a restaurant in Santa Monica, and one detail in the photos attracted attention. Wearing a tight black dress, Hailey put her hand on her stomach for protection as photographers approached. Recently, a fan site shared a record of Hailey backstage at a Drake show, also with her hand on her stomach, raising even more suspicions.

A follower asked, “Is she pregnant?” And then another said: “It seems so.” A video is already going viral on TikTok in which Justin Bieber is seen exiting a venue with his wife and friends, when he comments: “I know you’re pregnant, but…”. However, the singer did not complete the sentence when he saw the presence of photographers.

🎥 01.08 | Hailey Bieber is seen exiting Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica, California. pic.twitter.com/6HJHNaanlo – HBBR Media (@hbbrmidias) 2 August 2023

Recently, Hailey Baldwin Bieber revealed that she dreams of becoming a mother and starting a family with her husband. However, in an interview with the Sunday Times, the model said she is scared to take the step for fear of what people will say.

On the web, fans of the singer applauded the moment. One internet user joked, “If Hailey Bieber is pregnant, nothing will move me this year”. “I bet Hailey Bieber is pregnant. I’m just waiting for him to confirm,” said another. “I’m going to stretch. A third Twitter user wrote, “For the love of god, I am born to see baby Bieber.”

Hailey Bieber talks about pregnancy, reveals health problem

hailey bieber This Tuesday, November 29 morning, told on social networks that he was suffering from pain, nausea and cramps. After this revelation, rumors started flying that she was pregnant. However, soon the model denied it and said that she has a ovarian cyst,

married model Justin Biber, Showed his swollen belly in front of the mirror. “I have an apple sized cyst on my ovary. I don’t have endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome, but I’ve had ovarian cysts a few times and it’s never fun.”

He wrote that it was extremely painful, “It’s sore, uncomfortable and makes me feel nauseous, bloated, crampy and emotional.” “Anyway, I am sure many of you can relate and understand. This is not a child.







