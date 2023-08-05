Justin and Hailey Bieber may be priests for the first time

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Accustomed to living in the eye of the storm, Han returned to the first plane following a Perceptions that point to model embarrassment, Despite the fact that during the nearly four years of their marriage, he denied the rumors of being a priest, The information about the future son is getting strongerespecially after of videos published on the social network Tik Tok,

Since a few hours ago, it has been possible to watch two videos on the platform You can appreciate Hailey in her questionable pose where her stomach is touched, Many users assure that it is an embarrassing situation if other users comment that the model is sitting down. It happened backstage at a rapper Drake concert in Brooklyn, New York in July, where cameras couldn’t stop snapping.

This is not the only video to be published, as, in another recording, several images can be seen in what appears to be couple in the company of friends, very moment, If you can hear Uno de Alos saying: “I know you’re embarrassed”, No one responds to statements from anyone present, and when Justin realizes there are cameras outside, he decides to turn back and cover for his wife.

select design

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in September 2019 In a religious wedding in Carolina del Sur in the United States. The newly married couple organized a ceremony which was attended only by close friends and family members of both. During the wedding, several guests attended, who were accommodated in one of the most exclusive hotel complexes in the southern state.

The two are also known for their Christian faith and have always expressed their desire to have a family. however, Neither of the two has explicitly said anything on the matter regarding their intention to release the evidence found., And it is that the pressure of the media shows a great mental fatigue, especially in the case of Hailey, who has, on countless occasions, denounced the harassment and hatred she has been subjected to on social networks.