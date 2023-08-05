Jurisdicción de Salud Tijuana promotes healthy lifestyles and free consultations during Diabetic Eye Week

TIJUANA, AUGUST 2, 2023.- Tijuana Health Service Jurisdictionpromotes a healthy lifestyle and diabetic eye week members Baja California College of Ophthalmologywill provide consultations free of charge, from 7 to 12 August.

Carlos Julián de Lorea Arias, who is in charge of the Cardio-Metabolic Disease Care Program for the Health of Adults and the Elderly, invited the public to participate in week diabetic eye walk, this Sunday, August 6 at 8:30 am, starting at the Monument to the Free Textbook, located on Agua Caliente Boulevard, opposite the Club Campestre.

In addition, he encouraged the public to attend a consultation at a nearby health center or book a free appointment with a registered ophthalmologist by calling Tijuana on 663 148 35 80; in Ensenada 646 117 34 34, 646 151 22 42 and 646 178 18 77 and in Mexicali you can call 686 516 86 01.

He explained that high blood sugar can damage the blood vessels and the lenses of the eyes. Patients may have diabetic retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness in adults. The blood vessels in the retina (the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye) are damaged.

Diabetic macular edema can also occur when fluid from the retinal blood vessels enters the macula.part of the retina necessary for clear central vision). It usually develops in people who already have other signs of diabetic retinopathy.

Another disease that can appear is glaucoma, which is a group of eye diseases that can damage the optic nerve (the collection of nerves that connect the eye to the brain) and are commonly referred to as cataracts.

This happens when the clear lens at the front of the eye becomes opaque. Cataracts occur in people with age, but diabetic patients develop cataracts at a younger age and faster than healthy people.

People who have had diabetes for a long time, have high or uncontrolled blood pressure, are pregnant, have high blood cholesterol, or smoke, are more likely to develop diabetes-related vision problems.