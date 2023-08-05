Jungkook from BTS and Mingyu from Seventeen sell their relationship by dancing together
Most of the followers and lovers of KPOP music genre are very happy in these moments, because Idols jungkook more from bts mingyu Seventeen put together a conversation once again, leaving everyone in awe of their great talent and dance steps.
Recently, well-known singers said that the entire internet has once again decided to unite and do a dance challenge, this time to this famous song.Seven» Dell Idol D btsWhich is currently breaking all the records around the world.
Today, it seems the member of Seventeen has repaid his friend the favor following the release of “Seven”. In a recent interview, Jungkook mentioned Mingyu and the possibility that the dance challenge was to be performed with her songDue to which the fans started speculating that both the singers had already planned something.