Jungkook from BTS and Mingyu from Seventeen sell their relationship by dancing together

Most of the followers and lovers of KPOP music genre are very happy in these moments, because Idols jungkook more from bts mingyu Seventeen put together a conversation once again, leaving everyone in awe of their great talent and dance steps.

Recently, well-known singers said that the entire internet has once again decided to unite and do a dance challenge, this time to this famous song.Seven» Dell Idol D btsWhich is currently breaking all the records around the world.

Over the years, Jungkook and Mingyu have been known as two best dancer of current KPOP, and in general he is well-liked by his fanatics, as I think on many occasions his style interacts with fanatics as Nadi. This is the reason that after the release of the songVery good” In seventeenThe BTS singer teamed up with his friend and made a dance video that took the internet by storm at the time.

Today, it seems the member of Seventeen has repaid his friend the favor following the release of “Seven”. In a recent interview, Jungkook mentioned Mingyu and the possibility that the dance challenge was to be performed with her songDue to which the fans started speculating that both the singers had already planned something.

And yes, they had a reason when the internet collapsed The two highlighted their relationship by publishing a video while both choreographed ,Seven, The Idols enthralled their followers with their great charisma and the audience with their acting chops, leaving internet users unable to hide their delight at their chemistry and how cute they were together.