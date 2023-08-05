June and July 2023 – jenesaispop.com

We’ve updated our playlist with the best of the moment, compiling the songs you ordered in the months of June and July. As you know over 4,700 subscribers, Las Mejores Canciones Del Momento’s playlist guess what you’ll find on our list with the best of the year. In the months of June and July we highlight proposals with national promise such as the album of Sen Senra, Triangulo or Belen Aguilera, hits by Olivia Rodrigo, Judelyn, Troye Sivan, Tawny or Jessie Ware, Error 97 or Alisha with Roisin Murphy. El theme by Marcelo Criminol and Nacho Vegas dedicated to Pedro Sánchez or of course the soundtrack of ‘Barbie’ with its two main themes. This week we’ll be publishing lists reviewing the best songs and records of 2023 so far. Happy August!

Billie Eilish / What Was I Made For?

Jorja Smith / Little Things

DOD / So Much In Love

ODDLIQOR / MI TEAM!

bizarre love triangle / lonely star

The Chemical Brothers, Hello Maude / Live Again

Tawny, Skrillex, Four Tet, Raw Alejandro / Volver

Lola Indigo/La Santa

Ralphie Chu, Mura Masa / Slut Machine

Cruz Kaifune / 4 Prez

Ty Dolla $ign / Motion

sen senra / blue jeans and a crop top

Big Thief/Vampire Empire

Olivia Rodrigo / Vampire

Judelyn / Cainjo

Belen Aguilera / Lycanthrope

astrid s / that boy

Simona/Amet

Vagabon / Can I Talk My Shit?

Troy Sivan/Rush

Jessie Ware, Roisin Murphy / Freak Me Now

PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna/Stars

Dua Lipa / Dance The Night

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith / Desire

Mudoid, Olivia Merilahti / Memories

Disclosure / Seeking Love

slow dive / kiss

Jordaba B / Running People

yung prado / want to see

CMAT, John Grant / Where Are Your Kids Tonight?

Mahalia / Terms & Conditions

Enohni and the Johnsons / Why Am I Alive Now?

Laura Sam, Juan Escribano, Abraham Boba / Tampoco Puede Ser Eternal

Taylor Swift / I Can See You

Marcelo Criminal, Nacho Vegas / El Dia Que Murio Pedro Sanchez

Young Miko/Lisa

Holly Humberstone / Antichrist

Sampha/Atma 2.0

Butano Love / Planet Venus

Prestige World/Persona

Louise Offerman, Queen / Highway

Hemlock Springs / Haven

Alizz, Amaya / Sex On The Beach

Doja Cat / Note

Bombay Cycle Club / My Big Day

Sparklehorse / Evening Star Supercharger

ruined eyes

Alisha / How are you doing?

Dorian’s Delaporte/Crystal Tecos

RAYE / Flip a switch.

Latto, Cardi B / Put It On The Floor Again

Tulsa / I Don’t Want To Make History

Dave, Central CE/Sprinter

Janelle Monae / Lipstick Lover

Recycled J, Selecta / 150 Canciones

tove lo/i like you

Madebel/Hamburger

Harry Styles / Satellite

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice/Karma

Mushka/Bars Varas

Error 97 / Never return to Madrid

Bibi Trickz / Lo Siento Mama

Yawi / nadi muy bien hai

Melanes / Bang

Aitana/Los Angeles

Facundo Majdalani, Delgao / Del Infierno al Cielo

Pepe: Vizio/Pretty Things

Jamila Woods / Tiny Gardens

Juliet / T’Anxules

Rails B / Sin Cat (meow!)