June and July 2023 – jenesaispop.com
We’ve updated our playlist with the best of the moment, compiling the songs you ordered in the months of June and July. As you know over 4,700 subscribers, Las Mejores Canciones Del Momento’s playlist guess what you’ll find on our list with the best of the year. In the months of June and July we highlight proposals with national promise such as the album of Sen Senra, Triangulo or Belen Aguilera, hits by Olivia Rodrigo, Judelyn, Troye Sivan, Tawny or Jessie Ware, Error 97 or Alisha with Roisin Murphy. El theme by Marcelo Criminol and Nacho Vegas dedicated to Pedro Sánchez or of course the soundtrack of ‘Barbie’ with its two main themes. This week we’ll be publishing lists reviewing the best songs and records of 2023 so far. Happy August!
Billie Eilish / What Was I Made For?
Jorja Smith / Little Things
DOD / So Much In Love
ODDLIQOR / MI TEAM!
bizarre love triangle / lonely star
The Chemical Brothers, Hello Maude / Live Again
Tawny, Skrillex, Four Tet, Raw Alejandro / Volver
Lola Indigo/La Santa
Ralphie Chu, Mura Masa / Slut Machine
Cruz Kaifune / 4 Prez
Ty Dolla $ign / Motion
sen senra / blue jeans and a crop top
Big Thief/Vampire Empire
Olivia Rodrigo / Vampire
Judelyn / Cainjo
Belen Aguilera / Lycanthrope
astrid s / that boy
Simona/Amet
Vagabon / Can I Talk My Shit?
Troy Sivan/Rush
Jessie Ware, Roisin Murphy / Freak Me Now
PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna/Stars
Dua Lipa / Dance The Night
Calvin Harris, Sam Smith / Desire
Mudoid, Olivia Merilahti / Memories
Disclosure / Seeking Love
slow dive / kiss
Jordaba B / Running People
yung prado / want to see
CMAT, John Grant / Where Are Your Kids Tonight?
Mahalia / Terms & Conditions
Enohni and the Johnsons / Why Am I Alive Now?
Laura Sam, Juan Escribano, Abraham Boba / Tampoco Puede Ser Eternal
Taylor Swift / I Can See You
Marcelo Criminal, Nacho Vegas / El Dia Que Murio Pedro Sanchez
Young Miko/Lisa
Holly Humberstone / Antichrist
Sampha/Atma 2.0
Butano Love / Planet Venus
Prestige World/Persona
Louise Offerman, Queen / Highway
Hemlock Springs / Haven
Alizz, Amaya / Sex On The Beach
Doja Cat / Note
Bombay Cycle Club / My Big Day
Sparklehorse / Evening Star Supercharger
ruined eyes
Alisha / How are you doing?
Dorian’s Delaporte/Crystal Tecos
RAYE / Flip a switch.
Latto, Cardi B / Put It On The Floor Again
Tulsa / I Don’t Want To Make History
Dave, Central CE/Sprinter
Janelle Monae / Lipstick Lover
Recycled J, Selecta / 150 Canciones
tove lo/i like you
Madebel/Hamburger
Harry Styles / Satellite
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice/Karma
Mushka/Bars Varas
Error 97 / Never return to Madrid
Bibi Trickz / Lo Siento Mama
Yawi / nadi muy bien hai
Melanes / Bang
Aitana/Los Angeles
Facundo Majdalani, Delgao / Del Infierno al Cielo
Pepe: Vizio/Pretty Things
Jamila Woods / Tiny Gardens
Juliet / T’Anxules
Rails B / Sin Cat (meow!)