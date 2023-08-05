Julian Torres, the first mariachi singer signed by Snoop Dogg, premieres his first EP – Contrareplicapuebla

noticers

Born to Mexican immigrants only a few months ago, mariachi singer Julian Torres never thought he would record a musical production, but today he has released his first EP “Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontal” under the seal of Death Row Records, led by an American producer. Launched. Snoop Dogg.

“It’s a dream come true… I’m thrilled to share for the first time this beautiful production inspired by my family, experiences and traditions,” says Torres, whose mother is from Ameca, Jalisco and her father is from Villanueva , is from Zacatecas.

And that success was important to Julian Torres, who, with his powerful voice, was discovered by Death Records music producer Fredwreck, who heard him sing with his mariachi just outside Staples Center when he performed a tribute to basketball player Kobe Bryant. Did. Death with the song “Eternal Love”.

But it wasn’t until two years later that Fredwreck found a video of Torres on social networks at that moment and presented the project to Snoop Dogg, who immediately sponsored her and offered her a record contract with Death Row Records.

“One day Fredvreck sent me a message that I finally decided to find you and told me he wanted to record the song Amor Eterno”, expressed Torres, who has been singing since he was a little boy. And he even had his own mariachi. Playing trumpet, guitar, and ukulele, is the conductor’s assistant for special education students in the Los Angeles District.

Torres was offered a contract with Death Row Records, where he worked to realize his dream of recording the EP “Julian Torres and Mariachi Senzontal”, a production full of emotion and extraordinary talent. .

The EP includes six songs, three of which are unreleased by Julian: “La fiesta de mi pueblo” (first sensillo), “Mi amigo el sargento” and “Perderte por mi cuenta”, as well as three covers: “Tragos amargos”. , “Eternal Love” and “Volver Volver”.

“La fiesta de mi pueblo is a memory of my experiences visiting Mexico when I was a child and accompanied my parents and as an adult going to the fiesta and enjoying the pueblo”, Senalo Torres.

Famous for working with stars such as Britney Spears, Eminem, Ice Cube, The Game, 50 Cent, Dre, and Snoop Dogg, Fredwreck showcases his mastery of the music and his many influences, giving each song its own original and versatile feel. Filled with touch music.

But according to the producers, the most outstanding feature of this production is Torres’ extraordinary voice, which is a unique mix between Javier Solis, José Alfredo Jiménez and Vicente Fernández’s Proyción.

“This release is very special for Death Row. It combines different worlds, different sounds, but sharing the same feeling”, commented Snoop Dogg.