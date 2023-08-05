Juice between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will premiere on Netflix

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp / Courtesy

Instead of a series of flags between the two for violence and defamation, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp starred in one of the show’s most media controversies in 2022.

The idea of ​​watching Hollywood celebrities expose their marital problems aroused great public interest, which is why the judgment broadcast on YouTube brought millions of people together on the platform.

Against this backdrop, Netflix will premiere a documentary miniseries on August 16 that will analyze the media phenomenon and the role it plays in today’s society that has provoked this legal battle.

It was in 2018 that Depp sued the British daily The Sun for defamation for calling her a “wife striker” in an article dedicated to the abuse suffered by Heard; But two years later, with Amber’s testimony, the actor lost this legal process.

However, this controversial single set precedent for an actual dispute between the actors, which later led to a defamation lawsuit between Heard and Depp in 2022.

During the legal battle, Amber and Johnny offered testimonials, testimonials and recordings in which both reported abusive behavior.

A month and a half later, a Virginia court jury ruled in favor of Depp and sentenced Heard to pay $15 million for defaming her former partner in a column where she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse. was presented in