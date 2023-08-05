Journalist says Gerard Piqué will move with Clara Chia to the house where he used to live with Shakira

According to journalist Pepe del Real, Piqué decided to move with his girlfriend to the house where he lived with Shakira.

Gerard Pique Will take a new step in a controversial relationship clara chia, This is because, according to the Spanish press, the former football player decided to move with his girlfriend to the mansion where he lived shakira As soon as the singer moved to Spain. There is also the house where she lived during her pregnancy with the former couple’s eldest son, Milan10 years old.

According to The Sun (via Daily Mail), journalist pepe del real told El Programa de Ana Rosa: “Shakira lived in the house when she arrived in Barcelona in 2012. In addition, there were photographs of Shakira leaving the hospital, her pregnancy and arriving home in the house, which is in the city of Cambrils.”

The journalist also said that the place is very secure and has a lot of privacy, adding: “It’s Piqué’s old house, I think he may have rented it or used it for the weekend. It’s not a new love nest.” Del Real also said the couple would leave Piqué’s apartment in the center of Barcelona and move into a mansion not far from the beach.











HFTV on the Social Network 👇

Youtube | Instagram | Twitter

Facebook | podcast | TIC Toc