John F Kennedy allegedly had an affair with Marlene Dietrich

The romance between the former President of the United States and a Hollywood star might have happened in 1962

Marilyn Monroe The former President of the United States wasn’t the only Hollywood star to have an affair, John F. Kennedy, According to the diaries of the critic kenneth tynanPublished in The New Yorker magazine (via ABC News), the film legend is on a list of JFK novels, Marlene Dietrich,

The actress, about 20 years the president’s senior, told the story of their alleged meeting, which may have taken place in 1962, to the late critic, who recorded it in his diaries, excerpts of which were published in the magazine.

As reported, Dietrich was invited to the White House for drinks with Kennedy. However, about an hour after meeting, both were already in bed. JFK reportedly told Marlene: “I hope you are not in a hurry”But she was claiming that “at 7 p.m. there were 2,000 Jews waiting for her to give a signal, and it was now 6:30 p.m.”











According to diary entries, the president would have replied: “That doesn’t buy us much time, does it?” And then, the actress told Tynan that “it all ended very sweetly and very quickly. And then he went to sleep. I looked at my watch and it was 6:50. She also said he had to wake her up to walk her back to her car so she could get to the ceremony.”

And the story doesn’t stop there: JFK allegedly asked Dietrich if she’d ever slept with her father, Joseph KennedyIn the 1930s. He asked her: “Just one thing… have you ever done this to my dad?” And he denied it… but that was allegedly a lie. According to the actress, she was simply telling him what he wanted to hear and by implication she slept with Joseph.

