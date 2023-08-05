John Cena fell asleep in his car while looking for work in California – Telemundo 52

Fame and fortune hasn’t exactly been on his side for WWE actor and superstar John Cena from the start.

The 46-year-old millionaire moved from West Newbury, Massachusetts, to Los Angeles, California in 1999 with a degree in exercise physiology. However, as Cena told comedian Kevin Hart on Peacock’s talk show “Hart to Hart,” finding a job in this field turned out to be more difficult than I thought.

He told Hart, “I didn’t move to Los Angeles to devote myself to entertainment.” paid for. That four-year certificate from Springfield College that read: ‘We trust you know what you’re talking about.'”

After “all avenues of physical fitness failed” and a last-ditch effort to become an underage highway patrol officer, Cena found himself homeless, sleeping in the backseat of his 1991 Lincoln Continental and eating free pizza from a local store.

Cena laughs and says, “I made a deal with you, if you can eat all the pizza, you get it for free”. “I just ate a whole pizza there all night so I didn’t have to pay, because I didn’t have the money to pay the guy”.

The situation was “inconvenient”, he added, but it helped him figure out who it was. Sena had the option of returning home with his priests, but decided to stay.







“I’m very fortunate to have my story because my choices were tough,” he says. “My father always used to say: ‘Eres me hijo. I want you. Siempre eres bienvenido de vuelta a casa. ‘. If I could get to West Newbury, Massachusetts, I would be fed. Looking for a roof about my Cabeza. I could regroup.”

“I decided to leave me alone”, he added, and his persistence paid off.

The next year, Cena signed up for the Ultimate Pro Wrestling school, Ultimate University, and soon after made his WWE debut and went on to win over 15 world championships.

At the time of its closure, Cena would remain one of the highest paid professional wrestlers in WWE history.

This is a feat that Cena didn’t even know was possible.

”I didn’t know wrestling was just a career option,” he says. gotta study and maybe practice sports and get a real job whatever it is'”.

Cena is also known for his appearances in films such as the Fast and Furious franchise and for his philanthropy: I achieved the Guinness World Record last year for the most number of wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

While his journey was full of schisms, Cena says he feels lucky and enjoys the journey, even the tough parts. He says, “My existence is nothing less than an accident.” “My entire existence is based on a series of fortunate events”.

