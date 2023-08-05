Jessie J hits back at netizens after receiving criticism for her postpartum body

Jessie J Last Tuesday (1) used her Instagram account to target netizens after receiving some criticism for her postpartum body. The 35-year-old star who became a mother for the first time gave birth to a baby boy SkyThe result of her relationship with the Danish basketball player Chanan Safir ColemanIn May.

Some people have told me, ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back.’ I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. My body is out of here now. That’s what vibrancy is all about, women embrace your body,” he wrote.

While sharing details with followers about her new routine as a mother, the singer recently also opened up about the exhaustion and extreme demands of this phase. “Literally, I haven’t slept for three days. Dad is away and it’s all on me. And he turned into a gremlin, snoring like a clarinet. help”, said the artist.

“I’ve never been so tired in my life. Hugs to all the moms and dads out there who are doing this on their own right now. Nervous, tired and trying to do my best. You are the most valuable player.” Wrote in another story.

