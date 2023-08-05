Jennifer Lopez under fire for this gift to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez or ben affleck Never letting the flame of love die out, that’s why they continue to give special gifts that add a fun and sexy touch to their relationship, and now that they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

At least that’s what was speculated from her recent trip to Southampton, New York, as JLo, who has had her tummy sculpted at the age of 54, made a special purchase for her darling husband when they were both ‘flying Stopped at ‘s store. Point Surf Shop’, one of whose vendors reveals the gift Lopez bought for Ben.

The ‘On the Floor’ singer enjoyed herself in her walk, as she went very well with her husband and so far donned a ‘Snowgirl Yuna T-shirt,’ according to a personal testimonial from ‘ET’. La Estrella de’ details Batman’s Que en el Pecho takes on a particular legend but also takes picaronas for his morning.

“Jennifer chose a T-shirt for Ben that read: ‘Wake Up Sexy As Hell Again’ (Desperte sexy como el infierno otra vez)”, he said in mid-quote. “Both were overjoyed to be treated very sweetly by the staff. Both seemed to be in very good mood”, detailed the source.

Read more

The store’s Instagram account even shared a photo of the vivid surprise they found. “A surprise visit from two of our favorite people… @jlo and Ben Affleck. You chose one of our favorite T-shirts!”, was the message that accompanied the image of the Hollywood celebrity.

And even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have devoted themselves to tending to the needs of their $60 million home in Beverly Hills for several weeks before and after their wedding, the torturous period Died in the run together on foot and shopping, which they had left behind. Satisfied.

Some media said the trip was a moment of respite from the busy month of August, as it would be just a few days after JLo and Ben would renew their vows after one year of their wedding.

“They know that everyone is getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during this process. They are working to bring their families back together in a healthy and gentle way, as well as Making sure everyone enjoys the summer,” a source told ET.

recommended

Subscribe to our newsletter To get the latest news from your favorite celebrities in your inbox!

MORE TO SEE: Jennifer Lopez leaves little to the imagination as she poses with transparent Cassie Lanceria