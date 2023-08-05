Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 54th birthday by showing off her gorgeous bikini body

AFP

Navalny, an adversary who continues to challenge Putin from prison

Poisoned, imprisoned, condemned, but firm. Russia’s opponent Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Friday to another 19 years in prison for “extremism,” continues to fight Vladimir Putin, accusing him of repression and corruption and condemning his offensive in Ukraine. In prison since January 2021. already served two sentences, totaling nine years in prison. Tribunes for him were the hearings of his many trials and his messages distributed by relatives on social networks. The court in a strict regime colony in the Vladimir region, 250 km east of Moscow, relatives, journalists and supporters were able to follow this latest trial on television in the program low resolution. Tall, blond, with piercing blue eyes, 47-year-old Navalny looked thin and aged. The poisoning he suffered in 2020, a hunger strike and repeated days in isolation took a toll on him physically. – Attacks on Putin – Prison, however, does not affect his beliefs, which he once again demonstrated in an address to compatriots posted on Facebook immediately after new condemnation. The Russian rulers “want to scare you, not me, and rob you of the will to resist,” he said. Putin should not achieve his goal,” he added. Navalny often mocks Putin, whom he describes as “an old man hiding in a bunker” due to his rare public appearances. In July, he denounced Russia’s 2022 military offensive in Ukraine as “the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century.” heard himself from videos of investigations that have gone viral about corruption in the country. Putin refuses to even say the name of who became his main adversary. Navalny has received support from Russian, urban and connected youth, but his national popularity among other generations is also limited.- “I won’t shut up” – In the opposition media, he is still reproached for his approach to the extreme right or for his ambiguity about the annexation in 2014 of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. But his case has become a common cause of opponents, NGOs and Western powers, since he was poisoned in August 2020 in Siberia, in the midst of the campaign for regional elections. On the verge of death, he was transferred to Germany for treatment with the consent of the Kremlin. In December 2020, he forced a Russian agent to admit over the phone that the poisoning was an assassination attempt organized by the special services. Despite the fact that some kind of arrest awaited him, he returned to Russia on January 17, 2021 and was detained at the airport. Two days later, he shocked The Kremlin with the disclosure of video footage of the investigation of the luxurious palace that Putin would have built on the Black Sea. The noise was such that the president was forced to deny it. However, his powers to convene are limited, and the authorities seem determined to make his life miserable. But Navalny assures that he will never give up. “I will not shut up and I hope that everyone who listens to me should not be silent,” he said in court in September after twelve days of isolation for condemning the attack on Ukraine.bur/dbh/es-aoc/js/pc