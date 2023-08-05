Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston in the same sequin dress

Jennifer Lopez it is Jennifer Aniston They have more in common than they seem. Besides having the same name, same age and being international stars, both are successful businesswoman and reference outfit,

Although their styles are very different, 54-year-old celebrities managed to get strong enough to wear it Thanks for his successful offers to his followers.

However, despite their often contrasting fashion decisions, There’s a dress they both really liked And decided to use it for various but very important occasions.

it comes to A stunning long black dress from Atelier Versace, The model fits snugly to the body and has a deep V-neckline and a wide side slit that exposes the legs.

Glamorous suit with discreet transparency completely covered, belonging to the Autumn 2016 collection sequins Which really makes the wearer shine.

The famous Jennifer Lopez wore an elegant and sexy dress to a concert with her ex Marc Anthony at Radio City Music Hall in August 2016 in New York City.

The interpreter delivered plenty of beauty with the piece that fit her like a glove and she added Christian Louboutin Strappy Stiletto HeelsAdding inches to your height.

