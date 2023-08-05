Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying a bike ride with their daughter Emme

03 August 2023 at 4:35 pm.

Jennifer Lopez and ben affleck was capturedenjoying a bike ride in los hampton Ayer’s Afternoon. El Feliz Paseo to Les Unios, in me, The daughter the 54-year-old star had with Marc Anthony. Taking full advantage of the pleasant climate present in the area, the trio found themselves smiling a lot.

For this outlet, JLo used a mono color olive green, scutado and sleeveless, Dejando al uncover sus trabajados brazos. She opted for natural makeup and wore sunglasses and sandals, with her hair tied back, like in the images shown by the “Daily Mail”.

Ben Affleck chose a casual look Composed of a black T-shirt and jeans. In addition to comfortable Nike shoes. While Emme rocked a beige maxi player, shorts and sneakers.

best wishes to jennifer lopez

Pareja exit occurs a few days after that Jennifer Lopez celebrate your birthday with number 54 one Fabulous party hosted by Ben Affleck.

It was through her official page that the “Bronx Diva” shared with her millions of followers photos, videos and details of the festivities at the mansion the couple acquired for more than $60 million.

“Thank you for all my friends. Here is a wonderful view of my celebration. Ben hosted it at our new home with all of our family and close friends. All the kids were there, it was a beautiful sunny day and perfect for a pool party!“, I wrote.