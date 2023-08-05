News

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Still Doesn’t Understand Mom!, Even “Sleeping With the Director”

Proving people like us, in an interview in the program watch what happens livefamous actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about his 2017 film, Mother!Admitting that he still could not fully understand the complex plot of the work.

even has access to the director’s notes darren aronofskyJennifer Lawrence admits she still doesn’t fully understand the film.

presenter during the program Andy Cohen The actress was asked how well she understood the film, on a scale of one to which she was completely confused. The actress simply replied:

“I’ll be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director Darren Aronofsky, so I had his notes. So… five? Or a four. But if anyone needs any tips on understanding your movies, So you know what to do.

Eager to know the answer, the presenter asked:Sleep with the principal?” And Lawrence joked in a wry tone: “Yes!”

Remember that the actress is rocking the theaters with comedy what time shall i pick you up,

