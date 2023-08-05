Jenna Ortega stars in a stunning Beetlejuice 2 fan poster that looks real

again with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, Beetlejuice 2 Premieres in cinemas on 6 September 2024. Always and whenever it doesn’t go on for very long so do actors.

Nostalgia (from the new) returns to the big screen Beetlejuice 2A sequel that took everyone by surprise and knowing that Winona Ryder is on has become one of the most anticipated movies Michael Keaton Return to your iconic roles.

Another big claim of the film is that the new entries also include Jena Ortega, an actress who slowly became popular in the world until she crowned herself with her interpretation. miracles Adams in the successful Netflix series.

Ann Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega plays Lydia Deetz’s daughterthe personality that embodies Winona Ryder, At the moment, it is not known what the film is about, but from photos shown during the shoot, it appears that Michael Keaton’s character will turn his attention to Lydia after his failed attempt to marry her mother when she was a teenager. .

However, the current cast of actors is starting to think that practically the entire Hollywood industry has been paralyzed, including the sequel. Beetle JuiceThis is the reason that at present only news about the project has come to the fore.

To ease the wait, 83pixelstudio has developed an impressive fan poster Beetlejuice 2 in which Jenna Ortega is featured as her character in the film. You can see the continuity.

Jenna Ortega C acts in a movie despite Huelga

when the wheel moves Beetlejuice 2 Stopped, Jena Ortega continues her work as an actress in another project that is part of the short list of exceptions by the Syndicato de Actores de Cine-Federación Estados Unidos de Artistas de Radio y Télévisions (SAG-AFTRA). Is.

the name of this movie is death of a unicornproduced by the independent studio A24 and, as stated in the project Not associated with companies of the Alianza de Productores de Cine y Televisión (AMPTP)Ortega can participate in it without any problems, where he will work codo con codo con Paul Rudd.

unless casting the actors takes too long, Beetlejuice 2 Scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024, How do you like the fan poster of the movie with Jenna Ortega?