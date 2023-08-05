Jenna Ortega ditches Merlina and demonstrates what it would be like to be the best version of Rogue de los X-Men in this impressive fanart

Jenna Ortega is one of the most popular actresses among Netflix viewers for good reason; marlina It was all successful and the second season is already on the way, without any restrictions, keeping the actress on the radar and also attracted the attention of the cast, who Already envisioned playing a rogue inside a fictional MCUheroine of X MenAnd the result is more than showy.

except for anime and especially some of their fancast works Dragon Ball, Samukarts I think that role model for the protagonist of marlina This would be the one that will reflect your gothic skills He knows how to persuade, and certainly in a sublime way wicked llena esos zapatos as often as not needing to play with the final design.

Marvel x Merlina: Jenna Ortega would be an excellent rogue

Considering we got to see a more youthful look than in previous Fox films, This version of Rogue will do nothing wrong reboot from brand, Similar to the role of Kitty Pryde by Elliott Page (then Ellen Page) years earlier, this new rogue may be a more active teenage version, though it will also be different from the rest of her teammates.

a dream that can come back to reality with something safe

Jenna Ortega Could Be Popular Today, Thanks marlinaBut your experience in the world of cinema goes beyond entertainment in modern times, Her career started at a very young age by participating in a television series in 2012And of course, very few people know that I was already in the MCU, having appeared for a while iron Man 3 with a supporting role.





As for Rogue, its fate in the film industry is somewhat uncertain at the moment; deadpool 3 left us clue very interesting about the Paradero de los X MenBut by the time you enjoy it in theaters in 2024, we’ll know for sure what will happen to Rogue and the rest of the mutants, who we obviously want to see again.