‘It’s important to take mental health seriously’

Alexis Galarno, 24, won his first Challenger trophy last week in Granby, Canada as a local. Thanks to his good performance, Alexis is in the top 200 of the ATP rankings, which is a new achievement for Galarno.

Also shining in doubles, Alexis has become a staunch figure on the Canadian Davis Cup team, which lifted the salad bowl to Martin Carpen last year. Breaking the 200 point barrier gave Galarno the motivation to do more.

One of five Canadians to have achieved this.

Alexis is 162nd after a successful week at Granby and is also the fifth Canadian to win the trophy: “It’s incredible. When I was little, I watched Canadian champions win many times. I felt that it would be a great achievement and a great feeling for me if I did the same as they did. I am very proud that I have achieved this and that my whole family was a special moment for me,” he explained to the official ATP website. Just over a year ago, Alexis had the opportunity to make his ATP main draw debut in Montreal last year when he lost in the first round to Grigor Dimitrov.

About the mental aspect

“Coming out of college, I thought this would be a great opportunity to talk to someone. When you’re on the road for so long, sometimes you can get lonely and lose track of what you’re doing right and wrong. It is important to take your mental health seriously and prepare to perform at your best. I think everyone should use it.” Since transitioning from college to professional tennis, Alexis has remained steadfast in her commitment to mental health, meeting weekly with her sports psychologist.