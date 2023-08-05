It Was “Sacrifice” That Oppenheimer Chose To Work With Christopher Nolan In His New Film – Film News

The director told the story of the creator of the atomic bomb with $100 million, which was very small compared to his other films, such as Interstellar.

Christopher Nolan doesn’t need a lot of resources to sign on for one of his best movies. The director brought the story of Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb, to the big screen using $100 million. And while the number seems high — compared to other industries, that’s for sure — it’s nothing compared to the budgets he’s accustomed to dealing with. By the way, Oppenheimer is one of the cheapest films of the director, if we compare it with other titles in his filmography.

The filmmaker’s last release was Tenet (2020), which he made using $200 million. Prior to this, he made $150 million for Batman Begins (2005), in addition to $185 million for Batman – The Dark Knight (2008) and the last film in the Batman trilogy, Batman – The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

You’d think that Nolan’s treatment had already been treated to a figure in excess of $150 million, but for Oppenheimer it stayed at 100 – there was a rumor last week that it would cost 180, but universal pictures was responsible for denying it. His last work with this “modest” budget was Dunkirk (2017), also with 100 million.

You have to look back to find the low budget. The Big Trick (2006) sold 40 million and, early in his career, he managed to make Amnesia (2000) with $9 million and The Following (1998) with $6,000 unique.

Luxury Cast charges less than half the normal

If you want Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. In your cast, be prepared to be empty-handed, as these actors usually charge between $10 and $20 million per film. However, with Nolan, he made an exception.

as reported Diversity, all of them accepted a salary of $4 million each to be able to work with the filmmaker. This is one of the reasons Oppenheimer is able to perform on a low budget by Hollywood standards. Likewise, the fact that it does not resort to any computer-generated visual effects also helps it stay within 100 million.