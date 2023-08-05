Is there a bomb coming? Shakira and Pique make changes to child custody agreement – Metro World News Brasil

Shakira made a stunning entrance at Paris Fashion Week and even though she stunned in looks and stole the show, it is certain that the Colombian artist arrived in France amid a complicated conversation with her ex Gerard Pique, which also involved her children . Milan and Sasha.

According to journalist Lorena Vazquez from the podcast mamarazis Of El Periodico de CatalunyaThe singer and former football player have reached another conversation after their separation, regarding the time and place where the children will spend their summer holidays.

“Mathematically, by consensus, they decided to do it differently”, revealed the reporter of the Spanish programAle and now sonsoles, “And it is that every 15 days,[the children]will have the opportunity to be with their father, followed by 15 days with their mother”, Lorena explained.

In addition, Vazquez announced that Shakira had returned to Barcelona this week to complete the new deal. “At the moment, Gerard Pique is in Barcelona with his children, after two weeks he will be with Shakira again”, he explained.

“It will happen only this year, starting next year, if this agreement is not changed, 66% of summer vacations will be spent with fathers. This year is a bit special as it is the first year the kids are studying in Miami and they chose to do it this way”, she explained.

The conversation between Shakira and Pique is complicated

The journalist guaranteed that “the communication is fluid” between Shakira and Piqué on the issue of the children, “but always through their lawyers”. “Negotiations are going to be complicated, but they told me that communication is fluid,” he revealed.

The journalist also insinuated that Shakira had gone to Paris after a “stop in Barcelona” to leave the children with Piqué. According to Vazquez, the Colombian’s “passenger” trip to Paris occurs when she was apparently in Barcelona, ​​”although no one has seen her and it is not clear how long the singer stayed in Barcelona”.

