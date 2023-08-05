Is Every Almost Dead World 2 Happening? Simon Pegg replied

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright have collaborated many times throughout their careers, and Everybody’s is one of the most loved by Nearly Dead fans.

partnership between directors edgar wright and actor Simon Pegg Some of the films got acclaimed by the audience and critics like everyone is almost dead, released in cinemas in 2004. Now, peg Answered whether he would accept to star in the sequel to the film.

It’s worth remembering how the feature follows “a sales employee at an electronics store and her best friend need to save their friends and their families from zombies taking over London,” according to the official synopsis.

during an interview with GuardianArtist considering partnership with filmmaker and denies any possibility everyone is almost dead 2 starring him. “If I do an Instagram Live or anything, people always say, ‘I want to.’ everyone is almost dead 2 in my life,” said

And I say, ‘No you don’t need it everyone is almost dead 2, the last thing you need is everyone is almost dead 2, Abeced. go straight on!’

At another point in the conversation, Simon Pegg talked about his partnership with edgar wright: “whatever E D G A R And I’ll do the next thing, let’s not depend on what we’ve done before. I like the idea of ​​pissing people off. There’s some fun in setting everything on fire. Whatever people think we are, we will not be. We just have to do something that no one is expecting. But nobody wants that!”

