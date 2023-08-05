News

Is Ed Sheeran serving hot dogs? – kiss FM

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 1 minute read




The interpreter of “Photograph” assists a fast food place serving hot dogs.

Ed Sheeran He is one of the most listened singers in the world, receiving around 80 million monthly payments, All this is a symbol within the music industry. On the edge of music, interpreter «your size» He lives for his fans, to the extent that he is always on the lookout and tries to be as close to them as possible. A few days ago we learned how the artist surprised his fans in Chicago.

before your concert at Soldier Fieldfans could watch in english serving hot dogs at a fast food place, You are asked to insult customers while serving food.

That’s Why This Dining Spot Is Already A Perfect Icon In Chicago interpreter ofGalway Girl» I was there to help you get to know your followers, was more than 700,000 people went to see it at the top of the stage, so many more will surely go to the hot dog spot, and more for free,

That’s why you are a sweet singer, because Not all artists do this for their fans.

Write




Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Johnny Depp was found unconscious in a Budapest hotel where he was on his way to perform at a concert of his band

2 weeks ago

What is the difference between EP, Album and Single? , pop

June 14, 2023

Tom Holland Is Clear Which Is His Favorite Movie Out of ‘Spider-Man’ and He Has No Subject From Marvel

2 weeks ago

Douter Giro Research shows that musicians who make fans feel more and less sad

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button