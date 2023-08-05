Is Ed Sheeran serving hot dogs? – kiss FM

The interpreter of “Photograph” assists a fast food place serving hot dogs.

Ed Sheeran He is one of the most listened singers in the world, receiving around 80 million monthly payments, All this is a symbol within the music industry. On the edge of music, interpreter «your size» He lives for his fans, to the extent that he is always on the lookout and tries to be as close to them as possible. A few days ago we learned how the artist surprised his fans in Chicago.

before your concert at Soldier Fieldfans could watch in english serving hot dogs at a fast food place, You are asked to insult customers while serving food.

That’s Why This Dining Spot Is Already A Perfect Icon In Chicago interpreter ofGalway Girl» I was there to help you get to know your followers, was more than 700,000 people went to see it at the top of the stage, so many more will surely go to the hot dog spot, and more for free,

That’s why you are a sweet singer, because Not all artists do this for their fans.

