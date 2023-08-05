News

Irreversible: Kanye West reappeared in public and generated a huge number of comments on the network

Kanye West has been heavily criticized for his controversial statements in recent months, but just days ago a video surfaced showing the singer exiting a valet parking lot filled with photographers, and his reappearance is the center of attention on Twitter. Succeeded in becoming In this way the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian caused a great surprise to the public.

