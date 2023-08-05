Intriguing supernatural thriller on Netflix with Amanda Seyfried

A subjective and intense journey in the film “Vozes e Valtos” on Netflix

In a uniquely introspective cinematic experience, “Vozes e Valtos”, available in the Netflix catalogue, invites the viewer to fill in the gaps and create a story. Particularly contemplative, this feature stands out for defying the expectations of the haunted house sub-genre and deeply exploring the theme of death.

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, Oscar nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay for “American Anti-Hero” (2003), the film highlights the destruction of beauty by fundamentally flawed characters and the consequences of bad decisions. The narrative is carefully arranged to provoke profound and, perhaps, uncomfortable reflections.

complex character building

“Voices and Shadows” focuses on George Clare, played by James Norton, and his estranged wife Katherine (Amanda Seyfried). George, a man considered a model, gradually emerges as a character who destroys beauty and, despite his initial triumph, does not escape the inevitable clutches of death. Catherine, a fragile-looking beautiful woman, is truly the restorer, with the will and ability to make beautiful again what her husband had destroyed.

sharp visual approach

The film’s directors managed to master the visual depiction of this character progression, with a remarkable perceptual reversal by George, turning it from the ideal to the monstrous. This remarkable visual change culminates in a pivotal point of character collapse, resulting in a shocking ending.

transfer of power through distorted expectations

The film offers a refreshing look at the power dynamics between the couple. Catherine, initially depicted as frail and submissive, eventually establishes herself as a strong and resilient character. At the same time, George, who initially wielded power, gradually drifted apart until he finally became irrelevant. This non-traditional inclination highlights the film’s recurring theme of subverting expectations and redefining the horror genre’s storytelling.

“Vozes e Valtos” is actually a journey. By challenging narrative norms and exploring complex themes, the film holds a unique place in the Netflix catalogue. This masterpiece wins the hearts of its audience not only for its interesting plot but also for its authentic approach to its subjects.